In a collaboration described as giving the Australian online service access to immersive entertainment, attracting action sports enthusiasts and those captivated by “arresting visuals and youthful vibe”, Fetch TV has forged a partnership with FUEL TV.
For Fetch TV, incorporating online action sports service FUEL TV into its channel offering is said to demonstrate its commitment to delivering entertainment from the action sports world. The integration allows Fetch’s subscribers to access FUEL TV's premium content through their set-top boxes, alongside a diverse range of channels and on-demand options.
This partnership offers a selection of shows, live streams, documentaries, music and urban culture enhance the entertainment experience for Fetch’s viewers. Moreover, it is said to solidify Fetch TV's position as the premier platform for sports and entertainment enthusiasts throughout the country as FUEL TV brings action sports and adventure content.
For FUEL TV the collaboration emphasises the significance of the company’s global strategy, solidifying its already strong presence in Australia, a leading surfing nation. In addition, with surfing and skateboarding joining snowboarding and BMX as Olympic sports, FUEL TV believes that the demand for quality action sports content has been growing exponentially.
“For us, being part of Fetch TV’s portfolio of channels is a significant step towards expanding our footprint in the country where action sports were first perceived as professional disciplines. And it’s a natural move too”, said FUEL TV CEO, Fernando Figueiredo.
