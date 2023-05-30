Leading entertainment company CJ ENM has revealed that its upcoming drama Delightfully Deceitful will be released in Japan on U-NEXT immediately after it airs on the CJ ENM-owned No.1 K-content channel tvN and the CJ ENM-launched OTT TVING in Korea.
Produced by CJ ENM’s production arm Studio Dragon, Delightfully Deceitful is about a story that brings two extraordinary individuals, who exist on opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, together while embarking on a thrilling scheme for revenge.
Chun Woo-hee stars as Lee Ro-eum, a born genius blessed with outstanding memorisation skills. Falsely accused of a murder, she becomes an apathetic fraud with the goal of revenge. Kim Dong-wook takes on the role of Han Moo-young, a seemingly indifferent lawyer, but is hyper-empathetic inside that he helps Ro-eum who weaves her intricate web of deceit.
“Boasting a massive lineup of Korean dramas, U-NEXT has many K-drama fans eagerly awaiting our latest releases. U-NEXT is proud to become the home of the highly anticipated new show Delightfully Deceitful, which viewers will be able to enjoy at the same time as it airs in Korea,” said U-NEXT CEO Tenshin Tsutsumi. “We're thrilled to bring you the latest Korean dramas as soon as possible so you can join in on the excitement with other fans.”
Sebastian Kim, Director of CJ ENM international content sales and acquisitions added: “With a great partnership with U-NEXT, CJ ENM is launching more simultaneous content in Japan, including Delightfully Deceitful. We hope to distribute many of our well-made upcoming titles to be serviced at the same time as Korea.”
CJ ENM’s hit dramas The Heavenly Idol, Love in Contract, Sh**ting Star are also available to Japanese audiences through U-NEXT.
