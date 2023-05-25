In a deal that further expands the producer, distributor and channel operator’s relationship with the CE company, Blue Ant Media’s free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, Homeful and Love Pets are coming to the VIZIO WatchFree+ service in the US.
Both channels join wildlife and nature brand, Love Nature, which currently is among VIZIO’s top performing FAST channels, as well as Haunt TV and Drag Race Universe on VIZIO WatchFree+.
Homeful features real estate, renovation and transformation series and is home to TV reno celebrity, Mike Holmes’ catalogue of home series and specials. These include Holmes on Homes, Holmes Makes it Right, Holmes and Holmes on Homes Special: Lien on Me (1x90). VIZIO users can find season 1 of Holmes Makes it Right and Holmes + Holmes, as well as Holmes in New Orleans exclusively on demand on the WatchFree+ app. Additional Homeful programming highlights on the channel include: Sarah Off the Grid,Coolest Places to Stay, Brojects and Moving the McGillivrays also available exclusively on demand on VIZIO WatchFree+.
Love Pets features stories about the animals in people’s lives, big and small, and the devoted people who care for them. Programming highlights include Bondi Vet Seasons 1 – 3 (pictured), Vet on the Hill, ER Vets, The Bizarre Pet Vets and Hope For Wildlife.
“We have an incredibly collaborative and successful relationship with VIZIO and we’re thrilled to add some of our fastest growing FAST channels, Homeful and Love Pets, to the WatchFree+ platform,” commented Jamie Schouela, president, global channels & media, Blue Ant Media.
“WatchFree+ continues to strengthen its programming through bingeable genres like home decor, DIY, nature and animal content thanks to our expanding relationship with Blue Ant Media,” added Greg Barnard, director of content acquisition at VIZIO. “We look forward to adding more content that provides users the most out of their free experience.”
