As part its strategy of evolve the experiences its delivers to our customers, VIZIO has announced a new exclusive branded entertainment series designed to give an assist to college basketball tournament fans during the forthcoming March Madness.
Hosted by renowned talent Casey Webb (Man vs. Food), the four part 3 Pointers celebrates the culture of college basketball’s big month with game day recipes, beverages, and entertainment hacks designed to elevate the viewing experience. In each episode, Webb shares fun recipes and entertaining tips that are said to “make any game day gathering a slam dunk.” The series is also said to mark a breakthrough moment for tracking the efficacy and impact of integrated content.
Produced in partnership with sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM, the series launches on 17 March exclusively on the VIZIO home screen. Following the premiere, the mini-series will be available on demand on VIZIO WatchFree+.
“3 Pointers captures important criteria as we evaluate what to put in front of our audiences: relevance, timeliness, and premium storytelling,” explained Steve DeMain, VP of branded content & sponsorships at VIZIO. “As we continue to evolve the experiences we deliver to our customers, we’re also expanding the opportunities we can provide brands to connect with our audience in unique ways that add value to their journey. It’s a win-win.”
“We collaborated with VIZIO on this one-of-a-kind programming from concept to completion with the goal of creating a premium entertainment experience that taps into the excitement of March basketball,” added Matt Prevost, CRO at BetMGM. “3 Pointers is a creative and dynamic series that we hope sports fans will enjoy throughout the month-long celebration of college basketball and beyond.”
Produced in partnership with sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM, the series launches on 17 March exclusively on the VIZIO home screen. Following the premiere, the mini-series will be available on demand on VIZIO WatchFree+.
“3 Pointers captures important criteria as we evaluate what to put in front of our audiences: relevance, timeliness, and premium storytelling,” explained Steve DeMain, VP of branded content & sponsorships at VIZIO. “As we continue to evolve the experiences we deliver to our customers, we’re also expanding the opportunities we can provide brands to connect with our audience in unique ways that add value to their journey. It’s a win-win.”
“We collaborated with VIZIO on this one-of-a-kind programming from concept to completion with the goal of creating a premium entertainment experience that taps into the excitement of March basketball,” added Matt Prevost, CRO at BetMGM. “3 Pointers is a creative and dynamic series that we hope sports fans will enjoy throughout the month-long celebration of college basketball and beyond.”