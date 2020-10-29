In a contract renewal that will see the global media company’s content available on Turkey’s largest cable provider for three more years, and extend to on-demand services as well as linear platforms, Türksat/KabloTV has broadened the reach of SPI/FilmBox content to its subscribers.
The new agreement guarantees Türksat/KabloTV subscribers continued access to eight channels from SPI’s portfolio, along with SPI’s content streaming service, FilmBox Live. In addition to the renewal, the deal also makes SPI’s premium film channel FilmBox Extra available to the subscribers in an add-on package. FilmBox Extra is one of SPI’s premium movie channels, and is available in over 10 countries, reaching around 7 million households worldwide. The channel offers a selection of Hollywood blockbusters in full HD, and hundreds of premiere titles every year. FilmBox Extra content will also be available to watch on demand through FilmBox Live, which is available to Türksat/KabloTV subscribers at a discounted special price, through a joint offer by FilmBox and Türksat.
“We are excited to launch one of our most in-demand premium movie channels FilmBox Extra in Turkey with our partners, Türksat/KabloTV,” said Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International. “This renewed deal with the addition of FilmBox Extra, reflects both companies’ mutual commitment to providing our viewers with a wide range of popular and entertaining content spanning all genres.”
Türksat CEO Cenk Şen added that through the deal the company wanted to enrich Türksat Kablo content day by day. "We will reap the benefits of our partnership with SPI/FilmBox very soon,” he remarked. “We will continue to offer high-quality content to KabloTV customers with affordable opportunities.” In addition to making FilmBox Extra available to Türksat Kablo subscribers, Sen said KabloTV customers would soon gain access to documentary, gaming and film content.
“We are excited to launch one of our most in-demand premium movie channels FilmBox Extra in Turkey with our partners, Türksat/KabloTV,” said Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International. “This renewed deal with the addition of FilmBox Extra, reflects both companies’ mutual commitment to providing our viewers with a wide range of popular and entertaining content spanning all genres.”
Türksat CEO Cenk Şen added that through the deal the company wanted to enrich Türksat Kablo content day by day. "We will reap the benefits of our partnership with SPI/FilmBox very soon,” he remarked. “We will continue to offer high-quality content to KabloTV customers with affordable opportunities.” In addition to making FilmBox Extra available to Türksat Kablo subscribers, Sen said KabloTV customers would soon gain access to documentary, gaming and film content.