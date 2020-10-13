Netgem has launched Super WiFi, a new service for ISPs, designed to improve coverage in users’ homes through a simple customer experience while bringing best in class service management tools for customer service operations.

Super Wifi is designed to allows operators to effectively complete their ultrafast ‘promise’, says Netgem, whether for entertainment streaming or – as is becoming more frequent – for home-working use as the continuing pandemic places extra strain on networks.

Netgem has launched Super WiFi across its fibre ISP business VIDEOFUTUR in France, a fast growing venture focussed on providing ultrafast broadband and entertainment to under-served regions in France. The new VIDEOFUTUR maFibre proposition complements 1Gbps fibre access with Wifi Mesh pods and a unified experience for WiFi and entertainment through one single mobile app.

Super WiFi will be offered via a ‘Wi-Fi Mesh as a service’ model, allowing even emerging fibre operators to complete their access offering with a complete Wi-Fi Mesh service without large initial investments in systems or QoS platforms, and with a pay-as-you-grow model.

Sylvain Thevenot, chief commercial & customer officer, Netgem Group, said: “It appeared clear to us with the most demanding service in the home being video streaming, that operators needed a simple and yet powerful solution to offer the best WiFi connectivity behind an ultrafast broadband connection. We have now enhanced our existing device management systems to include both TV and Wi-Fi devices, allowing fibre operators in particular to offer the best experience to their customers: cost-effective and standard-based Wi-Fi Mesh pods, controlled by a simple mobile app, and a powerful management tool, we are offering ISPs the full Wi-Fi Mesh solution - as a service.”