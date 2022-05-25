Research from European fibre trade association the FTTH Council Europe has shown that more than half of the total homes in 39 countries have now been passed with fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) broadband networks.
The FTTH/B coverage rate in the 39 countries now amounts 57%, up by 4.5%, and coverage rate in the EU27 countries and the UK reached nearly half of total homes (48.5%), up by 4.6 percentage points on an annual basis. Such data, said the FTTH Council Europe, confirmed the continuous upward trend which has been observed for several years in a row.
The association found that the total number of homes passed reached nearly 198.4 million homes in September 2021, compared with 176.3 million in September 2020.
The number of FTTH and FTTB subscribers in EU39 region reached 96 million, with EU27+UK accounting for 60%. The five fastest growing markets in terms of new subscribers were France (up by 3.8 million), Spain (+1.2 million), Romania (+1 million), Italy (+820,000) and the UK (+765,000). By September 2021, the EU39 FTTH/B take-up rate had risen to 48.5%, up by 3.6 percentage points compared with the previous year. The growth was even more rapid in the EU27 countries and the UK, where the take-up rate reached 52.4%, up by 5.6 percentage points.
In terms of the homes still to be covered, three countries represented 58% of the total number of households to be covered: Germany with more than 32 million; the UK with more than 21 million; and Italy with more than 13 million. The study noted that while these territories had strong copper network infrastructures they all showed clear signs of progress being made in 2022.
Geographically, the main movers in terms of homes passed in absolute numbers are France (up by 4.3 million), the UK (+3.4 million), Germany (+2.4 million) and Italy (+1.5 million). In terms of annual growth rates in terms of homes passed, the list was headed by Belgium, increasing 109%, then Greece (+90%), Cyprus (+83%), the UK (+80%) and Austria (+62%).
“The data clearly shows that we are achieving a great progress in terms of fibre roll-out, thus contributing to the twin digital and green transition which will reshape how Europeans work, live and do business,” said Vincent Garnier, director general of the FTTH Council Europe commenting on the study. “The full fibre connectivity will be key to achieve the EU’s ambitious climate and sustainability targets. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic led to more data traffic and more demand, clearly demonstrating the necessity to intensify FTTH deployment and adoption.”
