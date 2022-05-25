Having just recently revealed a plan to launch a new production hub, leading Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has announced the grand opening of a Virtual Production Stage, a move it says paves the way for the next-generation of video production technology.
The Virtual Production Stage will be used to produce a wide range of content ranging from scripted film and drama to unscripted entertainment and concerts. CJ ENM believes that the technology housed in the Virtual Production Stage will make it possible for the production of immersive content applying the latest technologies such as extended reality and metaverse entertainment.
Located in Paju, the Virtual Production Stage consists of a 360-wall with LED screens covering floor-to-ceiling. CJ ENM is confident that by using its technology, creators will be able to customise and create various backgrounds depending on their creative needs. This new production stage will not only be able to save time and production costs but also has the advantage of allowing creators to see the virtual background applied on camera in real time.
The new facility has been created in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, with the studio’s real-time virtual experience is powered by the technology giant’s Micro LED technology, The Wall. Indeed, the Virtual Production Studio is the first studio in the world to use the Samsung Micro LED technology in content production.
The main display’s screen measures over 1,000 inches in a custom oval display of 20 metres in diameter and 7 metres in height, which is said to be the largest scale screen display in Korea. In addition to the linear wall that measures 20 metres in length and 3.2 metres in height, creators can customise the display settings to fit the content genre. The micro LED technology in the studio will support a much higher definition resolution compared with existing LED hardware.
“The announcement of our Virtual Production Stage is a milestone for CJ ENM as a leader in the global entertainment industry paving way for the next-generation content production technology. With this new technology in partnership with Samsung Electronics, we plan to create content that uses virtual production in all stages of production in addition to blockbuster scale films and scripted series,” said Sang-Yeop Kim, VP and head of Content R&D Centre at CJ ENM. “The Virtual Production Stage is a giant leap forward in expanding CJ ENM’s content production capabilities as a K-content studio powerhouse, opening new doors to create quality IP that transcends space and time.
Located in Paju, the Virtual Production Stage consists of a 360-wall with LED screens covering floor-to-ceiling. CJ ENM is confident that by using its technology, creators will be able to customise and create various backgrounds depending on their creative needs. This new production stage will not only be able to save time and production costs but also has the advantage of allowing creators to see the virtual background applied on camera in real time.
The new facility has been created in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, with the studio’s real-time virtual experience is powered by the technology giant’s Micro LED technology, The Wall. Indeed, the Virtual Production Studio is the first studio in the world to use the Samsung Micro LED technology in content production.
The main display’s screen measures over 1,000 inches in a custom oval display of 20 metres in diameter and 7 metres in height, which is said to be the largest scale screen display in Korea. In addition to the linear wall that measures 20 metres in length and 3.2 metres in height, creators can customise the display settings to fit the content genre. The micro LED technology in the studio will support a much higher definition resolution compared with existing LED hardware.
“The announcement of our Virtual Production Stage is a milestone for CJ ENM as a leader in the global entertainment industry paving way for the next-generation content production technology. With this new technology in partnership with Samsung Electronics, we plan to create content that uses virtual production in all stages of production in addition to blockbuster scale films and scripted series,” said Sang-Yeop Kim, VP and head of Content R&D Centre at CJ ENM. “The Virtual Production Stage is a giant leap forward in expanding CJ ENM’s content production capabilities as a K-content studio powerhouse, opening new doors to create quality IP that transcends space and time.