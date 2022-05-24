Just weeks after the end-to-end video provider announced the acquisition of AI-powered service The Filter, 24i has tapped its technology to launch 24iQ, a content recommendation service designed to help video service providers realise the benefits of personalised TV.
24iQ is based on techniques including collaborative filtering, neural networks, user clustering, natural language processing, and model blending. The service is said to benefit from the same “test, learn and refine” methodology that has already been proven to increase consumer engagement for customers including Joyn in Germany, EPIX in the USA and BBC Studios-owned UKTV Play.
The standalone managed service brings AI-based analytics and content recommendations to any streaming provider, regardless of which streaming platform underpins their product. The managed service is said to be the result of the rapid integration of 24i’s existing data team with the technologies and data science expertise of The Filter, using the same capabilities that have enabled some of The Filter’s customers to increase engagement by as much as 300%.
The service boasts personalised user experiences enabled by metadata enhancements, advanced algorithms, and scalable APIs which offer up content suggestions based on the previous viewing behaviour of each individual consumer. This enables streaming services to populate user-specific sections like “recommended for you,” “more like this,” and “trending” as well as auto-play functions shown when an existing programme ends.
By taking user’s tastes into account when displaying results, 24iQ enables personalised recommendations for content that’s about to start in live streamed TV channels. User-focused content recommendations can be extended into push notifications and email marketing campaigns to drive return visits to a streaming service.
“Content discovery is one of the biggest challenges faced by any streaming service today. Whatever your business model, increased engagement is essential to customer retention and revenue growth,” noted 24i CEO Neale Foster regarding the launch. “With 24iQ, we’re using the most advanced tools data science has to offer to solve this challenge to deliver a step-change in streaming personalisation. We’re excited to help more OTT and pay-TV companies benefit from the improvements our customers have already seen in both the volume and range of content viewed when these techniques are deployed.”
The standalone managed service brings AI-based analytics and content recommendations to any streaming provider, regardless of which streaming platform underpins their product. The managed service is said to be the result of the rapid integration of 24i’s existing data team with the technologies and data science expertise of The Filter, using the same capabilities that have enabled some of The Filter’s customers to increase engagement by as much as 300%.
The service boasts personalised user experiences enabled by metadata enhancements, advanced algorithms, and scalable APIs which offer up content suggestions based on the previous viewing behaviour of each individual consumer. This enables streaming services to populate user-specific sections like “recommended for you,” “more like this,” and “trending” as well as auto-play functions shown when an existing programme ends.
By taking user’s tastes into account when displaying results, 24iQ enables personalised recommendations for content that’s about to start in live streamed TV channels. User-focused content recommendations can be extended into push notifications and email marketing campaigns to drive return visits to a streaming service.
“Content discovery is one of the biggest challenges faced by any streaming service today. Whatever your business model, increased engagement is essential to customer retention and revenue growth,” noted 24i CEO Neale Foster regarding the launch. “With 24iQ, we’re using the most advanced tools data science has to offer to solve this challenge to deliver a step-change in streaming personalisation. We’re excited to help more OTT and pay-TV companies benefit from the improvements our customers have already seen in both the volume and range of content viewed when these techniques are deployed.”