Taking advantage of its partnership with the mobile operator whose name adorns the leading entertainment arena, and its new streaming service, Virgin Media has introduced gigabit broadband to The O2 to provide “unrivalled” online experiences and make the venue the best-connected in the UK.
O2 is celebrating 15 successful years of naming rights at the venue formerly known as the Millennium Dome, as a result of a 2005 deal brokered by AEG Global Partnership. in the first part of its plans Virgin Media is to open a new experiential studio space at The O2 to bring innovative connected experiences for fans and its customers, showcasing its suite of entertainment products and services to the millions of visitors that visit every year.
It plans to open its doors to the space summer with a key focus on Stream, its new broadband-based online video platform that offers TV viewers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions in one place.
Later in 2022, Virgin Media will open what it claims will be a ‘UK leading’ gaming space that will give visitors the ability to play a range of games on the latest consoles and platforms, access to exclusive game titles, esports competitions and industry events.
The Virgin Media gigabit broadband network will be installed imminently, allowing visitors to share and upload their moments faster online. O2’s 5G mobile network is already available.
Commenting on the new deployment, Virgin Media O2 director of partnerships and sponsorship Gareth Griffiths said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Virgin Media and O2 together under the same roof at The O2. Virgin Media will create an enhanced connected experience for visitors with gigabit broadband available so that it will become seamless to share unforgettable moments online.”
