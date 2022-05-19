Set-top box (STB) and multiscreen entertainment software solutions provider 3ScreensSolutions (3SS) has announced a partnership with user experience (UX) personalisation and audience analytics technologies firm ContentWise in a bid to no transform UX possibilities.
Aiming to achieve this objective through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), for the benefit of service providers and their subscribers alike, the new joint solution will go far beyond simply generating better recommendations. It will aim to harnesses AI and ML in order to create what the companies call a personalisation powerhouse that delivers a leading edge, highly adaptive UX closely aligned with each viewer’s interests and tastes.
The two firms are currently collaborating on major operator projects and the partnership will see the firms combine their complementary technologies to create what they say will be a “highly capable” joint solution whereby ContentWise’s UX Engine is integrated with the 3SS UX management and optimisation platform 3Ready Control Centre.
The combination of AI-informed personalisation, proven UX optimisation, plus automation, is said to yield an operator-centric set of capabilities and toolset that can transform the UX and galvanise the operator-subscriber relationship. As a result, claim the firms, it will help operators’ marketing teams and business planners achieve their business objectives, increase viewer engagement, grow revenues and reduce churn.
“We want to empower service providers to create strong 1:1 connections with each subscriber, while at the same time, making operators’ lives easier,” says Paolo Romano, product manager at ContentWise commenting on the partnership. “With our solution’s AI and the ability to surface meaningful data, we can bring true value via user-tailored experiences, meanwhile, we’re simplifying day-to-day UX management operations for service providers,” Romano added.
“Personalisation has become a top priority for operators everywhere, but achieving it is complex: There is so much information out there, operators need to make sense of it all and highlight the most relevant content to drive consumer engagement,” said Tomasz Dzikowski, product owner at 3SS. “Merging 3Ready Control Center’s powerful UX optimization functionality with ContentWise’s advanced AI and ML capabilities enables the creation of captivating, truly individualised experiences.”
The two firms are currently collaborating on major operator projects and the partnership will see the firms combine their complementary technologies to create what they say will be a “highly capable” joint solution whereby ContentWise’s UX Engine is integrated with the 3SS UX management and optimisation platform 3Ready Control Centre.
The combination of AI-informed personalisation, proven UX optimisation, plus automation, is said to yield an operator-centric set of capabilities and toolset that can transform the UX and galvanise the operator-subscriber relationship. As a result, claim the firms, it will help operators’ marketing teams and business planners achieve their business objectives, increase viewer engagement, grow revenues and reduce churn.
“We want to empower service providers to create strong 1:1 connections with each subscriber, while at the same time, making operators’ lives easier,” says Paolo Romano, product manager at ContentWise commenting on the partnership. “With our solution’s AI and the ability to surface meaningful data, we can bring true value via user-tailored experiences, meanwhile, we’re simplifying day-to-day UX management operations for service providers,” Romano added.
“Personalisation has become a top priority for operators everywhere, but achieving it is complex: There is so much information out there, operators need to make sense of it all and highlight the most relevant content to drive consumer engagement,” said Tomasz Dzikowski, product owner at 3SS. “Merging 3Ready Control Center’s powerful UX optimization functionality with ContentWise’s advanced AI and ML capabilities enables the creation of captivating, truly individualised experiences.”