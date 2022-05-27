Aiming to allow the live broadcast facilities and production services provider to offer a wide range of new services and will underpin expansion across broadcast and post-production markets, Gravity Media has today opened the doors to a brand new production centre in Manchester.
The relocation of the company’s existing Manchester facility is designed to accelerate Gravity Media’s ongoing expansion and build client relationships and creative opportunities outside of London. The new Gravity Media production centre is located in Manchester city centre in the iconic ABC Buildings – which also plays home to VERSA studios, BBC, The Farm, Sony, Quay Street Productions, LS Productions and many more. The 3,000 square foot space is said to have been carefully designed to meet the high-grade technical specification needed by Gravity Media to service their broadcast clients, as well as a new base for their dedicated local equipment rental team.
Recent Manchester work highlights included the team helping to relocate and set up the five-camera studio for BBC Studios working in collaboration with VERSA Studios which enabled the broadcast of popular daytime show, BBC Morning Live. Gravity Media believes that being in such close proximity will also mean can continue to work in partnership with VERSA Studios to supply equipment, integrate systems and provide engineering support.
The new facility is also seen as meaning the company can draw easily on its EMEA and Global network and collaborate directly with its London production centre, enabling completely decentralised remote production workflows. The space boasts three off-tube commentary booths, two Avid Media Composer edit suites connected to the edit core for a full suite of edit services, a dedicated audio control room and two multi-suite, three-tier production galleries designed with the flexibility to integrate next generation cloud-based, GPU-powered workflows including the likes of MAVIS and GVAMPP.
The Manchester offering will also be able to utilise Gravity Media’s OB truck, Pictor, which can fit up to 16 fixed cameras and seat a crew of eight and is designed to support both traditional and remote workflows.
“The expansion into a brand new, cutting-edge production centre is a big moment for Gravity Media. We are immensely proud of the team and the business and are excited about what the space can offer our clients,” commented Gravity Media EMEA MD Ed Tischler.
“As we plan to attract the next generation of northern broadcasting talent to support our next growth phase, we are focused on ensuring we continue to offer the best support for complex broadcast facilities and production services, wherever it’s needed across the North of England. Our new Gravity Media Manchester base will also be able to support clients with remote production and rental solutions for global broadcasters, production companies and live event organisers. The team can also offer specialist camera solutions, housing the latest Gravity Media innovation cameras trusted by content creators around the world, from handheld wireless cameras and in-sport on-boards, through to POV cameras, RF facilities and helicopter links.”
The new location joins Gravity Media’s other global production centres in London, Sydney, Melbourne and San Francisco.
