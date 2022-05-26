In the latest advance of such technologies into the broadcast sector, Avid is giving customers of its NEXIS solution the option to run the virtual file system with an OPEX business model, either on premises or in the cloud.
The Avid NEXIS software-defined storage solution is designed for media creation workflows and enables users to collaborate simultaneously to create video content—including feature films, news and sports, and TV entertainment and corporate media. With the addition of Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription plans, the customer says customers will be able to enjoy flexible OPEX payment options that allow them to transition their workloads from on-premises to the cloud at their own pace.
At the core of Avid NEXIS is the Avid Virtual File System, which enables collaborative workflows for media creation teams. The software layer runs on commodity COTS hardware on premises or in the cloud.
“Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription plans offer our customers the option to transition their infrastructure spend to OPEX, as well as the flexibility to gradually migrate their software licenses to run on the cloud over time, as they embrace hybrid cloud deployment models, all with the proven collaborative workflows that Avid NEXIS is known for,” said Avid general manager of video and media solutions Tim Claman.
“Avid NEXIS is the latest Avid product line to offer subscription plans, providing our customers with the financial flexibility and operational agility they need to navigate the rapidly-changing media marketplace.”
