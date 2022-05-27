In a bid to drive its global free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) strategy, the global distribution arm of independent TV producer Banijay, Banijay Rights, has inked a partnership with Amagi.
Banijay is one of the largest content producers and distributors of TV content in the world and has a multi-genre catalogue of 130,000 hours of original standout programming that includes hit shows such as Survivor, Black Mirror, MasterChef and more.
Amagi claims to have established early leadership in the FAST domain with over 50 platform partnerships and 100 other OTT platform partnerships. The new collaboration is seeing the cloud-based SaaS technology provider facilitate channel creation, distribution and monetisation for Banijay Rights on key FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Freevee, LG Channels among others.
Banijay Rights has also sought to use Amagi’s cloud-led solutions such as Cloudport, Thunderstorm and Planner to amplify its reach and revenue in the FAST space. These are seeing use by Banijay Rights for dynamic ad insertion and automated content scheduling, delivering a seamless ad and programme experience to their viewers.
Commenting on the partnership, Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights said: “We are uncompromising in our commitment to quality, and we’ve always associated ourselves with content projects that are powerful and transformative. Our choice of technology partners is no different - and we look forward to accomplishing great things with Amagi.”
“As a key member of the content marketplace, connecting premium content providers with the most sought-after OTT platforms, we were ecstatic to collaborate with Banijay Rights,” added Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It's exactly where a media powerhouse like Banijay Rights should be, and we’re thrilled to have facilitated that.”
Amagi claims to have established early leadership in the FAST domain with over 50 platform partnerships and 100 other OTT platform partnerships. The new collaboration is seeing the cloud-based SaaS technology provider facilitate channel creation, distribution and monetisation for Banijay Rights on key FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Freevee, LG Channels among others.
Banijay Rights has also sought to use Amagi’s cloud-led solutions such as Cloudport, Thunderstorm and Planner to amplify its reach and revenue in the FAST space. These are seeing use by Banijay Rights for dynamic ad insertion and automated content scheduling, delivering a seamless ad and programme experience to their viewers.
Commenting on the partnership, Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights said: “We are uncompromising in our commitment to quality, and we’ve always associated ourselves with content projects that are powerful and transformative. Our choice of technology partners is no different - and we look forward to accomplishing great things with Amagi.”
“As a key member of the content marketplace, connecting premium content providers with the most sought-after OTT platforms, we were ecstatic to collaborate with Banijay Rights,” added Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It's exactly where a media powerhouse like Banijay Rights should be, and we’re thrilled to have facilitated that.”