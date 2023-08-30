Establishing a partnership that it says will lead to end-to-end HDR workflow and ultra-efficient Ultra HD delivery, multi-viewing and monitoring solutions firm TAG Video Systems has entered into a technology partnership with video encoding solutions company Beamr Imaging.
The partnership will see Beamr’s Beamr 5 HEVC encoder integrated into TAG’s Realtime Media Performance platform. This combination is designed to provide TAG users worldwide with a workflow designed to optimise the bandwidth required to transport UHD and supports end-to-end high dynamic range (HDR) to deliver a viewer experience with full HDR visualisation.
By incorporating the advanced Beamr 5 HEVC encoder into Realtime Media Performance platform, TAG says users will benefit from the visual experience that comes from comprehensive integrated support for HDR and the elevated video quality of UHD and HDR without the high costs of additional bandwidth.
“TAG always seeks to provide our customers with tools to drive their business operations to the next level and solutions that maximise their resources and operating budgets,” said TAG zero friction officer Kevin Joyce. “Our partnership with Beamr fits perfectly into this strategy. We can now offer a better, more efficient way to get our customers to an end-to-end HDR workflow which also leads to expanded TAG services such as more visually vibrant Under Monitor Displays (UMDs) and alarms. This collaboration opens doors for greater, more inventive support and we’re delighted to do it with Beamr.”
“Partnering with TAG, an industry leader in IP workflow monitoring and analytics, underscores the strength and innovation of our patented video compression technology," added Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel.
“With Beamr's consistent achievement of up to 30% savings across varied content and support for key codecs like AVC and HEVC, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for video encoding, optimisation and analysis, enhancing both our capabilities in delivering exceptional value to the industry.”
By incorporating the advanced Beamr 5 HEVC encoder into Realtime Media Performance platform, TAG says users will benefit from the visual experience that comes from comprehensive integrated support for HDR and the elevated video quality of UHD and HDR without the high costs of additional bandwidth.
“TAG always seeks to provide our customers with tools to drive their business operations to the next level and solutions that maximise their resources and operating budgets,” said TAG zero friction officer Kevin Joyce. “Our partnership with Beamr fits perfectly into this strategy. We can now offer a better, more efficient way to get our customers to an end-to-end HDR workflow which also leads to expanded TAG services such as more visually vibrant Under Monitor Displays (UMDs) and alarms. This collaboration opens doors for greater, more inventive support and we’re delighted to do it with Beamr.”
“Partnering with TAG, an industry leader in IP workflow monitoring and analytics, underscores the strength and innovation of our patented video compression technology," added Beamr CEO Sharon Carmel.
“With Beamr's consistent achievement of up to 30% savings across varied content and support for key codecs like AVC and HEVC, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for video encoding, optimisation and analysis, enhancing both our capabilities in delivering exceptional value to the industry.”