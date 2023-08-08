IP network transport solutions provider Caton Technology believes that that it has addressed a key part of monitoring in its global transmissions through a partnership with real-time monitoring and multi-viewing company TAG Video Systems.
TAG supplies content inspection along transmission paths to system management through the Caton Cloud Alliance, a programme intended to encourage third parties to add value and functionality to live transmissions by tightly integrating with Caton Cloud through its APIs.
For its part, Caton provides IP transmission services, giving broadcasters and content owners an extremely reliable means of transporting live content to viewers anywhere in the world. The Media XStream service includes providing connectivity through the Caton Cloud, by using AI-based intelligent routing, which provides reliability of six nines or better. As part of the service, Caton provides full visibility of the network metrics so engineers can see the paths and the capacities used. It also monitors and measures audio/visual content in the media streams.
The two companies see the value in their partnership as coming from a flexible multiviewer solution which can accept signals from multiple points and is cloud-native and also the ability to incorporate TAG Content Matching Technology which provides a means of comparing any point in the workflow against a user-defined reference. Supervising engineer can see at a glance the audio and video quality at the receiver and be notified of any issues in the transmission.
“With Caton Cloud, our customers can call up the highest quality transmission, from anywhere to anywhere, using the public internet,” said Michael Yang, senior VP at Caton Technology. “We extend our services using published APIs, and through the Caton Cloud Alliance we make it very easy to integrate additional services upstream and downstream. Perceived signal quality is obviously of vital importance to our users, which is why we welcome TAG Video Systems as our first technology partner.”
TAG Video Systems VP product strategy Michael Demb added: “We have a comprehensive suite of solutions for monitoring, probing and data driven analytics, which further inform the visual and audible monitoring through our multi-viewer displays and system UI. It is a natural fit for Caton and its transformational approach to IP content delivery, and we look forward to continuing collaboration and more business success.”
Caton Technology and TAG Video Systems are also working with broadcasters and content owners on implementing video and audio monitoring alongside network monitoring, as part of the service-based Media XStream offering.
