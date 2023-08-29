Enabling it to offer viewers exclusive live coverage of international and national sports events with a flexible and scalable over-the-top solution, Television New Zealand (TVNZ) has launched a new OTT streaming platform with support by Qvest as systems integrator.
TVNZ partnered with Qvest to launch the new service inside its TVNZ+ platform for their audience after acquiring rights for numerous major sporting events. As systems integrator, Qvest orchestrated the project with selected technology partners to achieve a solution for TVNZ with what it says is a high level of automation, efficiency and flexibility.
The project was delivered by TVNZ technology squads and Qvest in close collaboration with key technical partners within roughly six months from first engagement and ideation to production and go-live.
The result is a cloud-based OTT live streaming platform as the latest addition to the TVNZ+ offering. The solution now enables the team at TVNZ to initiate and scale complete workflows for multiple events in parallel with what is said to be only minimal user intervention.
Qvest worked together with broadcast technology firm MediaKind, who provided an agnostic streaming environment that could be deployed within the existing cloud infrastructure of TVNZ. The other key pillar of the solution is qibb with its integration platform for media workflows. The orchestration service enables the TVNZ team to manage the OTT service and automatically turn streams on and off based on a predetermined schedule.
With qibb’s customisable dashboards, the interfaces were modified to the preferences of the TVNZ team to ensure the relevant functions were available for the event operations team exactly when needed. This is said to significantly reduces the risk of human error and further increases efficiency in the daily workflows.
The newly created streaming solution is also designed to enables TVNZ to increase the user experience and create more monetisation opportunities through workflow automation and API’s. Rounding out the user experience are features such as time-shifting and instantly available event replays using the systems live-to-VOD capability.
“After securing a number of major sporting rights in the New Zealand market, TVNZ needed to design and implement a new platform to bring live-streamed coverage to our viewers. Our goal was to launch a comprehensive sports hub inside of TVNZ+ within a highly condensed timeframe,” explained TVNZ chief product & information officer Kym Niblock. “The solution we put in place with Qvest was efficient, flexible and most importantly, customer focused. We’re delighted with the offering we’ve been able to provide and the feedback we’ve had from our customers to date has been fantastic.”
The project was delivered by TVNZ technology squads and Qvest in close collaboration with key technical partners within roughly six months from first engagement and ideation to production and go-live.
The result is a cloud-based OTT live streaming platform as the latest addition to the TVNZ+ offering. The solution now enables the team at TVNZ to initiate and scale complete workflows for multiple events in parallel with what is said to be only minimal user intervention.
Qvest worked together with broadcast technology firm MediaKind, who provided an agnostic streaming environment that could be deployed within the existing cloud infrastructure of TVNZ. The other key pillar of the solution is qibb with its integration platform for media workflows. The orchestration service enables the TVNZ team to manage the OTT service and automatically turn streams on and off based on a predetermined schedule.
With qibb’s customisable dashboards, the interfaces were modified to the preferences of the TVNZ team to ensure the relevant functions were available for the event operations team exactly when needed. This is said to significantly reduces the risk of human error and further increases efficiency in the daily workflows.
The newly created streaming solution is also designed to enables TVNZ to increase the user experience and create more monetisation opportunities through workflow automation and API’s. Rounding out the user experience are features such as time-shifting and instantly available event replays using the systems live-to-VOD capability.
“After securing a number of major sporting rights in the New Zealand market, TVNZ needed to design and implement a new platform to bring live-streamed coverage to our viewers. Our goal was to launch a comprehensive sports hub inside of TVNZ+ within a highly condensed timeframe,” explained TVNZ chief product & information officer Kym Niblock. “The solution we put in place with Qvest was efficient, flexible and most importantly, customer focused. We’re delighted with the offering we’ve been able to provide and the feedback we’ve had from our customers to date has been fantastic.”