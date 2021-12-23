Broadcast systems architect and ICT integrator Qvest Media has rolled out a dual-operator audio production installation for the post-production professionals at Rotor Film in its Babelsberg studio.
The installation is said to give the Potsdam post-production company “unrivalled” technology, workflow, ergonomics and usability. In addition, operationally and technically, the two Avid S6 mixers are give the audio professionals from Potsdam access to editing on “a Hollywood level.” And after bringing a total of three studios into operation in Babelsberg, the partners have expanded their cooperation.
When Qvest started the collaboration with Rotor Film, one of its goals was to modernise the three Babelsberg studios. This work involved expanding the mixing engineers' workstation in Studio F with a dual-operator installation, featuring two modern Avid S6 consoles. Qvest also revamped the fittings in Studios D and E: While retaining the core elements of the previous Euphonix System 5 audio mixers in both studios, new Avid S6 consoles were then integrated and installed, in line with the specifications of Rotor Film.
Given what Qvest said was the low quantity of dual-operator workstations for audio processing to date, customising and configuring the whole setup required considerable expertise. Qvest decided to split the 64-channel mixer at Studio F in Babelsberg into two and allow dual operation. The Dolby Atmos-enabled Avid S6 console offers comprehensive audio production capabilities. Sounds, effects, snippets of music or individual instruments can all be divided into individual VCA groups – analysed, and processed in precise detail using the console. Users can also operate the S6 console to work directly in the channel; via dynamic processing or the touch controls provided on the console's central monitor.
"We needed a partner we could rely on, who could keep up with our pace and who knew the technologies in our industry. Getting the new equipment in place has given us the most modern mixing and grading studio you will find anywhere in Europe and one of the few major Dolby Atmos studios in Germany," explained Martin Frühmorgen, managing director Rotor Film. "With our studio we offer absolute production security and state-of-the-art technological equipment even for international productions."
Qvest believes that having a modular studio setup that is flexible and quickly adaptable gives Rotor Film a key strategic advantage. It noted that interchangeable modules and scalable consoles can meet individual mix master needs, meaning the Potsdam team can tailor its studio setups to individual projects on an ongoing basis, something invaluable when up against international market peers. For example, the post-production of Matrix Resurrections, the Hollywood blockbuster fourth part of director Lana Wachowski's multi-award-winning science fiction saga, was most recently implemented at Rotor Film.
