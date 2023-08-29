In what it says is a recognition of the power of virtual production and XR technology to create immersive and dynamic sets for live broadcast applications, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has teamed with Ark Ventures Korea to create the XR/VP studio for live broadcast.
Established in 1927, KBS is one of the leading television and radio broadcasters in South Korea, operating seven radio networks, ten television channels, and multiple internet-exclusive services. To ensure its new studio was “of the highest calibre”, KBS enlisted the services of XR and virtual production environment construction specialist Ark Ventures to create a facility featuring ROE Black Pearl LED panels and a 4K Tessera SX40 LED processor from Brompton Technologies.
"Given the increasing popularity of virtual production and XR technology, particularly in live broadcast scenarios, KBS recognised the importance of creating a permanent, state-of-the-art studio at their premises to produce broadcasting content with this latest technology, establishing themselves as trend-setters in South Korea," said Ark Ventures general manager David Oh.
The final LED installation boasts a 10m by 4.5m ROE BP2V2 LED wall, along with a Tessera SX40 and two Tessera XD 10G data distribution units that work together to produce realistic visuals and support even for the largest and most ambitious KBS projects. Having a ROE Visual LED makes KBS the first broadcasting company in South Korea to implement the blend of ROE Visual and Brompton Technology, setting them apart from other local broadcasting stations.
Tessera features such as Frame Remapping allow multiple cameras to view different content on the same LED screen simultaneously, and the ShutterSync feature, which tunes the LED refresh rate to the camera’s shutter speed to prevent artefacts from appearing, provide the KBS team with a solution that is said to transform typically complicated multi-camera virtual production setups into a seamless and effective workflow.
“When selecting the products for the LED wall at KBS studio, we sought an optimal combination of performance and reputation," Oh added. "ROE Visual's BP2V2 was our best choice, offering a high refresh rate, low scan rate, and exceptional stability. Meanwhile, Brompton's LED processing is widely considered to be the industry gold standard, so it made sense to pair the best with the best.”
“With the advancement of virtual production as a tool used for live broadcast applications, we are delighted to see KBS fully leveraging the advances in technology by partnering with XR and VP specialist company Ark Ventures to build a state-of-the-art studio that allows their team to create any environment they can dream up,” remarked Luke Hurford, Brompton’s APAC business development manager. “It’s great to see that our products, like the Tessera SX40, are at the forefront of this cutting-edge solution
