Aiming to provide higher throughput and cost efficiencies for live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol, Zixi has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Graviton with its Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP).
AWS Graviton processors are custom ARM-based processors built by AWS to deliver the best price performance for cloud workloads running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Amazon EC2.
These instances are available in different sizes and configurations to cater to various workload requirements. One of the advantages of using AWS Graviton instances is said to be in cost savings where instances typically provide a lower price per compute unit compared to x86-based instances, allowing users to optimise costs for their workloads.
The designation was given in recognition of delivering the SDVP on -based Amazon EC2 instances and deployed support for AWS Graviton2 and AWS Graviton3. It validates Zixi's capabilities in cloud architecture, engineering and cloud native application development on AWS in helping customers accelerate and scale their adoption of AWS Graviton to realise the price performance benefits sooner across more workloads.
“The SDVP helps many complex media workloads on AWS Graviton processors to run more efficiently and with better performance,” said Zixi VP Product Tim Baldwin. “The underlying architecture of AWS Graviton processors is transparent to users who can now seamlessly deploy their applications on AWS Graviton instances for higher throughput and cost efficiencies without a degradation in feature offering from x86-based instances.”
