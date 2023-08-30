The technology joint venture of the major Hollywood motion picture studios, Motion Picture Laboratories (MovieLabs), has released a white paper setting forth what it says is a transformative vision for the future of media production workflows.
Part of the 2030 Vision Series, the paper, Interoperability in Media Creation, is set as software and cloud infrastructure play a larger role in supporting creative work. The white paper looks to provide the technical underpinnings that can revolutionise the way creative teams work by making it easier to assemble, manage, change, and secure their workflows.
MovieLabs says that for creative teams, this offers more choice in their tools and processes enabling increased efficiency that gives time back for creative work.
The white paper also focuses on interoperability and how it is a critical enabler for the 2030 Vision, emphasising its increasingly pivotal role in shaping media production. MovieLabs believes that implementation of the interoperability principles in the paper can enable production teams to seamlessly integrate diverse software tools, services, and infrastructure.
The result is that by achieving robust interoperability, studios and production teams can select and integrate the tools, vendors, and infrastructure that best align with each production’s unique needs, reducing the need for custom engineering and integration efforts.
“Creative teams are faced with historical levels of production complexity with more deliverables per title, rapidly changing technologies, and under tight schedules with a scarcity of talent and resources. To help meet these challenges, the industry needs to find ways to better support teams in their creative workflows, while also giving them the flexibility to adopt new technologies with less friction and risk,” said Jim Helman, CTO of MovieLabs.
“MovieLabs believes interoperability is the key to success and our proposed approach promises to reshape the landscape of media creation, ensuring that creative teams have the tools and capabilities they need to excel.”
