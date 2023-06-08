Highlighting growth towards delivering its long-term vision and following what it claims was the success of 2022’s inaugural showcase, MovieLabs, the technology joint venture of the major Hollywood motion picture studios, has launched this year’s 2030 Showcase Program.









Now in its second year, the program recognises organisations in the M&E industry that have applied emerging cloud and production technologies to advance the industry and help realise the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and its goals of enhanced efficiency and interoperability. The submission window is now open and the deadline to submit entries for this year’s program is July 14, 2023. MovieLabs will announce the selected 2030 Showcase Case Studies at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam in September.



Organisations that are interested in participating in the Showcase program need to submit a realized case study with a real-world implementation. Case studies that show any of the 2030 Vision principles are of interest, but for 2023 the focus is on one of three areas: implementation of common security architecture for production (CSAP) or Zero Trust security applied in content production workflows; implementation of the



Submitters need to create a short video (less than 15 minutes) that explains the problem or new capability, how they built a solution and which of the ten principles of the 2030 Vision are demonstrated. Examples of last year’s selected case studies can be used as reference to understand the level of detail for a successful case study. These are published at



“We were overwhelmed last year with showcase submissions from across the industry covering pre-production, physical production, post/VFX mastering and distribution, that illustrated some of the principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision. From the submissions we selected 10 examples that showcased how the industry is coming together to build a more efficient future for modern global content production.” said MovieLabs CEO Rich Berger.



“This year we want to continue highlighting the examples of alignment with the 2030 Vision and encourage all companies, large and small, to come forward and submit their application. We are really excited to see the submissions this year.” The MovieLabs 2030 Showcase Program is set up to recognise organisations in the Media & Entertainment industry that are applying emerging cloud and production technologies to actual media workflows as case studies that are aligned with the 2030 Vision Principles and its goals of enhanced efficiency and interoperability.Now in its second year, the program recognises organisations in the M&E industry that have applied emerging cloud and production technologies to advance the industry and help realise the MovieLabs 2030 Vision and its goals of enhanced efficiency and interoperability. The submission window is now open and the deadline to submit entries for this year’s program is July 14, 2023. MovieLabs will announce the selected 2030 Showcase Case Studies at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam in September.Organisations that are interested in participating in the Showcase program need to submit a realized case study with a real-world implementation. Case studies that show any of the 2030 Vision principles are of interest, but for 2023 the focus is on one of three areas: implementation of common security architecture for production (CSAP) or Zero Trust security applied in content production workflows; implementation of the Ontology for Media Creation ; implementations of asset or data interchange that demonstrate interoperability in either the control plane or data plane of workflow.Submitters need to create a short video (less than 15 minutes) that explains the problem or new capability, how they built a solution and which of the ten principles of the 2030 Vision are demonstrated. Examples of last year’s selected case studies can be used as reference to understand the level of detail for a successful case study. These are published at www.movielabs.com/2030showcase “We were overwhelmed last year with showcase submissions from across the industry covering pre-production, physical production, post/VFX mastering and distribution, that illustrated some of the principles of the MovieLabs 2030 Vision. From the submissions we selected 10 examples that showcased how the industry is coming together to build a more efficient future for modern global content production.” said MovieLabs CEO Rich Berger.“This year we want to continue highlighting the examples of alignment with the 2030 Vision and encourage all companies, large and small, to come forward and submit their application. We are really excited to see the submissions this year.”