Interactive video and TV solutions provider Sofia Digital has announced a partnership with digital TV embedded software company Twise to enrich the CIPlus 2.0 USB Conditional Access Module experience by triggering the services list installation from the CAM.
The companies are working on combining DVB-I (Internet) with DVB-T (2), DVB-S and DVB-C broadcast standards, maintaining a similar user experience. A DVB-I Pilot running in Germany is said to have successfully proven this, with one of the outcomes related to the importance of “flawless” services list discovery.
By bringing a CI Plus 2.0 USB CAM into the equation, the firms believe they can improve this requirement. An Operator Profile resource from the CAM IP service discovery can be used, linking to a DVB-I service list instead of a traditional OSDT. The TV will then perform a DVB SI-driven broadcast scan, and will then be able to use the DVB-I service list signalled by the CAM to create and install a hybrid service list of the operator or broadcaster.
The DVB-I implementation, native or via an HbbTV App, combined with a USB CAM, can potentially allow operators to provide their customers with a hybrid “set-top box like” user experience without the need for a separate set-top box device.
Both Sofia Digital and Twise say they are working closely with the various ecosystem stakeholders to ensure that the solution will be deployed in the near future.
“Sofia Digital and Twise are always trying to innovate and bring values to the current eco-system. Traditional Conditional Access remain predominant and require a hardware anchor,” said Twise co-founder Xavier Teil. “The CIPlus 2.0 USB CAM is a natural way to customise operator need (DVB-I and pay-TV access) in the TV set.”
Sofia Digital sales director Juho Mäyränpää added: “Sofia Digital has been putting continuous effort on services for large operators and conditional access is a big part of those solutions.”
