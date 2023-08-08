UK broadcaster Narrative Entertainment has announced that it has acquired from distributor Imagicomm Entertainment exclusive UK rights to Wild West Chronicles seasons 2 and 3 for its GREAT! action channel.









Totalling 24 x 30’ episodes, seasons 2 and 3 chronicle important events and characters from the history of the Wild West in an original scripted docudrama format and they are scheduled to premiere from 7 and 14 August 2023 respectively. This new commitment follows strong performance of Wild West Chronicles season 1, which entertained over 1.1 million adults on Narrative’s GREAT! action channel in the first half of 2023. Wild West Chronicles will take up a regular midday slot and become a trusted gateway to GREAT! action’s Westerns at 1 strand.



Wild West Chronicles will also feature on GREAT! player, as Narrative Entertainment opens new avenues and platforms for viewers to enjoy its market-leading GREAT! brands. The GREAT! network also includes brands GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Romance, GREAT! TV, and seasonal channel GREAT! Christmas.



Narrative Entertainment recently announced what it called trend-busting audience growth in the last year with SOV increasing 12% year on year for the GREAT! network, which also posted commercial impacts growth of 6% year on year in contrast to market decline of 6%, delivering share of commercial impacts (SOCI) growth of 13%.



“GREAT! action is the recognised free TV home of fast-paced, high-octane movie-based entertainment that really packs a punch. Western films are at the heart of the brand’s content mix, and Wild West Chronicles is the perfect complement,” commented Steve Hornsey,



VP, movies & entertainment. “This unique series tells the important stories from the Wild West through a gripping and engaging scripted docudrama format. With our commitment to further series, Narrative Entertainment and the GREAT! network is delighted to bring more new and exclusive episodes to our growing audience and western fans in the UK.”



Imagicomm Entertainment . "Not only does Wild West Chronicles appeal to history buffs and fans of the Old West, it captivates viewers of different age groups and appeals to enthusiasts of various genres. We're excited for UK audiences to discover and appreciate the unique richness of Western history."