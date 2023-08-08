Following a deal by media and entertainment company Banijay Rights, hit global cookery factual entertainment format MasterChef is set for a new adaptation in French-Canada, to be produced locally in Quebec by Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content.
Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the show is a super brand known and enjoyed around the world. Now commissioned across 68 markets, MasterChef has broadcast more than 10,000 episodes to-date and in 2021 aired its milestone 500th season globally since its reboot in 2005.
The new version of the popular culinary competition will bring together cooking enthusiasts who’ve never worked in a restaurant, pitting them against each other as they prepare a variety of dishes to impress renowned culinary judges. The season’s winner will walk away with a CAN$50,000 grand prize and the coveted MasterChef trophy.
Canadian French-language network TVA will broadcast a first season of MasterChef Quebec in early 2024. MasterChef format and finished programmes are represented internationally by Banijay.
“To take a globally renowned show like MasterChef into French-Canada is a significant, and proud, moment for us at Banijay said Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, Banijay Rights, who brokered the deal with Quebecor Content,:. We’re in no doubt that this will be an incredible launch with our partners at TVA later this year.”
Quebecor Content strategy and international business Yann Paquet added: “Our priority at Quebecor Content is to bring the very best programming to our Quebec audiences, from original series to the highest quality adaptations of the world’s biggest formats. The addition of MasterChef to our schedule is further proof of our commitment to excellence in broadcasting and entertainment production.”
Pixcom owners & executive producers Nicola Merola and Charles Lafortune remarked: “What a treat to collaborate with Quebecor Content and Banijay as part of the worldwide hit MasterChef! We have no doubt that the competition will inspire cooking enthusiasts across Quebec and transform our contestants’ lives by highlighting their culinary passion.”
