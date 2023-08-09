Just days after inking a similar deal with LigaT, global media company SPI International has scored another success with its Dizi channel in the Portuguese speaking world with ZAP, a satellite television provider covering Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.
ZAP started its activity in the Angolan market in April 2010 and is currently the largest Satellite TV operator in the country. In the first half of 2011, it entered the Mozambican market and in March 2014, a new growth opportunity arose for the company with the opening of the production company ZAP Studio.
Established in April 2019, Dizi broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe.
Over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other successful productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be available to subscribers, dubbed in Arabic.
ZAP subscribers can access Dizi in Portuguese subtitles as part of the Mini+ package, providing a range of programming options.
Commenting on the deal, Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa of SPI International, said: ''We are thrilled to bring Dizi to the audiences in Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde and to build on our existing partnership with ZAP. This channel is a great addition to diversify our content offering through ZAP that already includes three other thematic channels FightBox, Fast&FunBox and FashionBox from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio.''
Established in April 2019, Dizi broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe.
Over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other successful productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be available to subscribers, dubbed in Arabic.
ZAP subscribers can access Dizi in Portuguese subtitles as part of the Mini+ package, providing a range of programming options.
Commenting on the deal, Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa of SPI International, said: ''We are thrilled to bring Dizi to the audiences in Angola, Mozambique, and Cape Verde and to build on our existing partnership with ZAP. This channel is a great addition to diversify our content offering through ZAP that already includes three other thematic channels FightBox, Fast&FunBox and FashionBox from the SPI/FilmBox portfolio.''