Bringing premium entertainment options to its viewers, Portuguese telco LigaT has announced a collaboration with CANAL+ global media company SPI International.
The newly introduced channels include FunBox UHD, Dizi, FightBox, FashionBox, Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, 360TuneBox, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Erox and Eroxxx.
Looking at highlights of the new offer, Dizi Portugal will showcase Turkish dramas, while FightBox presents a compilation of the finest combat sports coverage from around the world. FashionBox offers the latest trends and style tips, and Gametoon caters to gaming enthusiasts with popular gaming content and esports coverage.
Fast&FunBox offers sports programming spanning a diverse range of disciplines and 360TuneBox presents a curated collection of music videos and engaging programming, while FunBox UHD delivers high-definition lifestyle content.
Commenting on the new offer, LigaT CEO Luis Tavares said: “Our focus is on delivering a high-quality and consistent experience for our customers. We aim to fully satisfy our users' needs, as we believe that their satisfaction and preference for our services should not be dictated by a 24-month contractual obligation. Instead, their preference should be a result of the value they receive. This partnership with SPI International exemplifies our commitment to providing the right channels for diverse preferences, ensuring high-quality content for everyone.”
“We are thrilled to partner with LigaT to bring this exciting lineup of channels to Portuguese viewers,”added Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “Each channel offers a unique and captivating viewing experience, catering to diverse preferences. With this launch, SPI International continues its commitment to delivering high-quality content and expanding its global presence.”
