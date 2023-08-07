Aiming and claiming to be able to no less than revolutionise the way people in Singapore watch television Eazie TV has launched with a number of key thematic services including five thematic channels from Thema TV spanning live music, entertainment, cinema and dramas.
Available via M1 as exclusive telco partner, Eazie TV’s platform offers access to more than 75 channels from global and regional TV networks. it gas a viewing experience with a cancel-anytime subscription plan, bringing the best of linear TV via over-the-top (OTT) technology.
Users can take onboard TV channels and on demand content on a range of app and device eco-systems, including iOS, Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, LG and Samsung as well as leading web browsers such as Chrome, Safari and Firefox.
Through the deal with Canal+ company Thema, Eazie TV users now have access to classical music, ballet and opera on Mezzo Live as well as to the ultimate Live concert video experience of best-selling artists in all popular genres on Qello Concerts by Stingray. They can enjoy the premium selection of classic and independent cinema masterpieces on FilmBox Arthouse, the major popular Turkish series on Dizi Channel, both produced by SPI International, and will discover INPLUS unique and disruptive stories and adventures.
“Eazie TV put together an unprecedented subscription approach across the Singapore pay-TV market,” commented Thema managing director APAC Alexandre Bac. “We are very pleased to partner with Eazie TV in this ambitious project which will bring new audiences to our premium thematic channels.”
In a statement, Eazie TV said: “We are delighted to be the first platform in Singapore to launch Dizi Channel, FilmBox Arthouse, Mezzo Live, INPLUS, Qello Concerts by Stingray amongst our fantastic line up of channels. Our aim for Eazie TV is to provide wholesome content for the whole family and these international channels are a great addition to our channel’s offerings.”
