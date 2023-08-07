Latino focussed digital media experiences company Canela Media has announced its latest partnership with Storybook, an app that combines tales with tools for parents to help calm and ready their kids for bedtime.
Set to kick off during the back-to-school season, the collaboration is designed to offer the Canela Kids' audience a series of calming and educational vignettes, enhancing the child-parent bond, improving sleep quality, and promoting a sense of togetherness during family bedtime routines.
Canela Kids will offer a selection of these vignettes for free in Spanish for families to enjoy together and learn. Canela Kids commissioned the development of 10 original stories exclusively tailored for its platform. These stories centre around topics such as kindness, bravery, the first day of school, and overcoming challenges.
The Storybook app, backed by Google and selected for the Apple Entrepreneur Program, is claimed to have “revolutionised” bedtime routines for families worldwide. With a collection of over 100 stories authored by Daniela Vega, in collaboration with paediatric psychologists and sleep experts, Storybook's blend of storytelling, massage, and reflexology is intended to cater to children's emotional and physical well-being.
"We are excited to partner with Storybook to bring these unique and calming bedtime vignettes to our Latino community for free through our Canela Kids section on Canela.TV," said Canela Kids director Maggie Salas-Amaro. "This partnership with Storybook aligns perfectly with Canela Kids' vision to encourage meaningful family learning time and foster strong family bonds through enjoyable experiences. By offering these Spanish-language stories that promote relaxation, empathy, and emotional learning, we aim to create an even more enriching experience for our audience and create treasured moments that families can cherish while engaging in educational activities reinforcing the bonds between parents and their children.”
Storybook co-founder Francisco Cornejo added: “Our collaboration with Canela Kids marks a ground-breaking moment in children's content creation. For the first time, we're fusing scientific insights from sleep and behavioural experts with enchanting storytelling to produce content that doesn't merely entertain but actively fosters relaxation and emotional well-being. Parents can now truly trust that their children are receiving content designed to soothe, engage, and enrich in a way that's never been done before. It's an extraordinary leap towards a happier, healthier bedtime, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this remarkable journey.”
Canela Kids will offer a selection of these vignettes for free in Spanish for families to enjoy together and learn. Canela Kids commissioned the development of 10 original stories exclusively tailored for its platform. These stories centre around topics such as kindness, bravery, the first day of school, and overcoming challenges.
The Storybook app, backed by Google and selected for the Apple Entrepreneur Program, is claimed to have “revolutionised” bedtime routines for families worldwide. With a collection of over 100 stories authored by Daniela Vega, in collaboration with paediatric psychologists and sleep experts, Storybook's blend of storytelling, massage, and reflexology is intended to cater to children's emotional and physical well-being.
"We are excited to partner with Storybook to bring these unique and calming bedtime vignettes to our Latino community for free through our Canela Kids section on Canela.TV," said Canela Kids director Maggie Salas-Amaro. "This partnership with Storybook aligns perfectly with Canela Kids' vision to encourage meaningful family learning time and foster strong family bonds through enjoyable experiences. By offering these Spanish-language stories that promote relaxation, empathy, and emotional learning, we aim to create an even more enriching experience for our audience and create treasured moments that families can cherish while engaging in educational activities reinforcing the bonds between parents and their children.”
Storybook co-founder Francisco Cornejo added: “Our collaboration with Canela Kids marks a ground-breaking moment in children's content creation. For the first time, we're fusing scientific insights from sleep and behavioural experts with enchanting storytelling to produce content that doesn't merely entertain but actively fosters relaxation and emotional well-being. Parents can now truly trust that their children are receiving content designed to soothe, engage, and enrich in a way that's never been done before. It's an extraordinary leap towards a happier, healthier bedtime, and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of this remarkable journey.”