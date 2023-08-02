Furthering the sports-first live TV streaming platform’s current run of success in the sporting arena, professional women’s basketball team Chicago Sky has named FuboTV as an Official Streaming Service Partner.
Founded in 2005 by principal owner, Michael Alter, Chicago Sky were the first independently owned women’s professional basketball team to join the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the American women’s professional basketball league.
The new partnership marks Fubo’s first with a WNBA team following recent marketing partnerships with Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners. As Official Streaming Service Partner, Fubo will offer Sky season ticket members extended free trials while non-season ticket members will be eligible for a free 14 day trial at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/chicago-sky/.
“We’re extremely excited to introduce a new world class partner to provide greater viewership access to our fans via stream,” said Adam Fox, CEO & president, Chicago Sky. “We look forward to introducing our loyal season ticket holders to Fubo through an extended free trial, as well as providing greater access to all of our fans through the rest of the regular season and as we push towards the playoffs.”
Fubo will stream Sky games through its content partners Marquee Sports Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION and NBA TV. “We’ve always championed women’s sports at Fubo, and our partnership with the Chicago Sky lets us support the team on a deeper level,” addded Fubo co-founder and COO Alberto Horihuela. “Cory Adelson and our performance marketing team have come up with a myriad of ways Sky fans can engage with us this season. We also look forward to welcoming fans to watch the Sky live on Fubo.”
