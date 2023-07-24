Hot on the heels of the Welsh language broadcaster ramping up the production and distribution of its content on a dedicated channel curated by Ryan Reynolds, Welsh broadcaster S4C is now giving access to its programming to 16 million UK homes by launching on the Freeview Play platform.
The online complement to the Freeview free-to-air DTT service, Freeview Play brings viewers a combination of catch-up and on-demand content all in one place, with S4C’s Clic platform located on the service’s home page in Wales. Viewers in Wales and across the UK will now be able to watch dramas, documentaries, and sport on S4C Clic through their Freeview Play device. Freeview Play viewers will also be able to catch up with S4C drama box sets.
The first week of its launch coincides with S4C’s coverage of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show and S4C viewers will be able to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the event. In the coming months, viewers will also be able to use Freeview Play to watch the S4C broadcast channel, as well as live streaming of additional sport and other Welsh events.
“We are proud to be able to bring Welsh language programming to a new audience on Freeview Play,” said S4C chief executive Sian Doyle. “We’ll be able to showcase the creativity and talent that we have in Wales in millions of homes across the UK.”
Freeview director Owen Jenkinson added: “We are delighted to add another player to our catalogue with S4C bringing the best of Welsh language shows to TV. Adding even more to our already existing 60,000 hours of content, S4C brings dramas, sports, kids shows, documentaries and more to Freeview Play.”
