Media Prima-owned Malaysian video streaming network Tontonb has announced that it is using its MediaHQ online content publishing platform to create AN integrated, dynamic new OTT service.
Media Prima owns and operates a range of media outlets including: four national broadcasted TV stations, including the nation’s number one free to air channel: TV3. Complimented by five national radio stations, three national newspapers, an out of home network and Malaysia’s widest reaching digital content platforms.
Tonton, which is very well known across the country, originally launched back in 2010 and has been through several iterations since as the service it provides, and market it serves, has evolved. International OTT services have since entered the market but local content still remains the nation’s most popular source.
MediaHQ now has an enhanced workflow engine and houses an advanced suite of modular capabilities that are flexible and easy to integrate. Customers have access to tools ranging from ingest, media management and preparation to distribution and analytics.
The AVOD service, which launched in November 2022, was initially available on the Web, as well as on mobile apps for Android and iOS for smartphones and tablets with display and in-stream ads. This service carries a collection of Media Prima’s free-to-air channels. March 2023 saw the launch of its SVOD service, home to a range of premium international content, as well as local content, providing a broad selection of content for viewers. Switch Media has also now rolled out these services to Android TV and Smart TVs.
“In order to improve our online video services, it was essential that we went back to the drawing board to see how we can rebuild the platform to fit today’s OTT landscape. Nowadays, with the widespread use of digital platforms, many people prefer to consume content online, and therefore, we required significant upgrades in our capabilities said Gregory Eu, Tonton’s head of product.
“Switch Media and its committed team promptly grasped the necessary steps we had to take and provided us with a technically sophisticated solution - Media HQ. Additionally, Switch Media have proved to be extremely adaptable in terms of structuring our partnership. It has been an invigorating experience working with them.”
