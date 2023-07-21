Prime Video is to provide Indian viewers a curated line-up of popular British content spanning from original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows through BBC Player and BBC Kids.
The leading subscription-based service will be bringing the BBC services’ content to Indian audiences in one place for the first time, available in India as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels.
BBC Player will be an all-encompassing multi-genre content offering inclusive of BBC Kids, an international children’s brand from BBC Studios. The package includes crime thriller Six Four; British political thriller The Diplomat; comedy-drama Chivalry; comedy sitcom Citizen Khan; suspense and thriller shows such as Sherlock; Unforgotten starring Sanjeev Bhaskar; BAFTA award winning Happy Valley; motoring show Top Gear; baking battle on The Great British Bake Off; BAFTA TV award winning This is Going to Hurt; mystery drama The North Water starring Colin Farrell.
BBC Kids will offer BBC Studios’ well acclaimed kids’ shows targeted toward the age group of 0-12 years, as a separate subscription. Shows such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, Sarah & Duck, Junior Bake Off, among others.
“We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video-on-demand services,” said Stanley Fernandes, vice president, distribution BBC Studios, South Asia on announcing the launch.
“These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience. Subscribed members will gain access to some of BBC Studios’ latest hits as well as our classics shows, including our well acclaimed wealth of kids’ entertainment, all under one roof. We have seen the success of these brands in other markets globally and we can’t wait to see the excitement in India with this launch on Prime Video Channels."
“In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios,” added Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India. “Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over. With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time.”
