In the latest part of its expansion, AVOD and FAST channel operator wedotv is now distributing its services in Switzerland on CH Media Entertainment’s oneplus streaming platform, as well as via Liberty Global owned Sunrise.CE.
Switzerland’s largest private broadcast group, CH Media Entertainment recently launched oneplus to offer consumers an array of programming choices, from films to series, in various genres, documentaries and live sports highlights. As part of the new agreement, content from wedotv’s library will be made available on the platform under the wedotv brand. The wedotv app is preinstalled on the user interface of devices used.
“More cable and IPTV operators are recognising the added value of AVOD services and FAST channels, in particular the curated wedotv entertainment services. Customers are receiving even more choice to the networks,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO and founder of wedotv.
“At the same time, targeted advertising via dynamic ad replacement opens up new, attractive opportunities for advertisers to address specific target groups. Negotiations are underway with further platform operators to add wedotv and our FAST channels wedo movies, wedo big stories, and wedo sports to their portfolios.”
wedotv offerings are also available in Switzerland on Zattoo and Samsung TV Plus, as smart TV apps and directly on the web at www.wedotv.com. In addition, fellow Swiss telco Sunrise has made the free, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service wedotv available to customers via its set-top boxes.
