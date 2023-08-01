As the former HBO streaming service ramps up under its new brand, Max has launched the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network proposition on its platform in the US allowing subscribers to access their favourite OWN content within a dedicated brand hub.
Available from 18 August, the hub features original series and curated collections and Max subscribers can now access OWN series including Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Love & Marriage: DC, Ready To Love, Belle Collective, and Put A Ring On It.
These are among more than 500 episodes of original content from across the catalogue such as previous seasons of Iyanla: Fix My Life, Super Soul Sunday, And The Great Soul Food Cook-Off. Notable scripted series include All Rise and David Makes Man as well as a sampling of OWN’s spotlight series Oprah and 100 Black Fathers and Oprah and Quinta Brunson are also available to stream.
The OWN hub can be found on the Max platform within the Brand Spotlight carousel on the homepage amongst a variety of distinct brands in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio including HBO, Max Originals and DC.
MAX also features thematic curations of content. Within the OWN hub, these curations include Black Voices and More Picks for OWN fans, further expanding the experience and adding even more to the thousands of hours of programming. Currently, the Black Voices curation, for example, has HBO Originals Insecure, Euphoria and Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, Warner Bros. Television’s Abbott Elementary, Adult Swim’s The Boondocks and Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe among others.
“OWN’s incredible and diverse programming adds power and depth to Max’s roster of brands, bringing a variety of series and genres to an unparalleled line-up within our Brand Spotlight such as HBO, Max Originals, Discovery, Magnolia Network, and so much more,” said Lisa Holme, senior vice president, global content strategy, analysis, merchandising & podcasts.
“Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “OWN’s premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub.”
