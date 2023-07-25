Latino-owned global entertainment company, Fuse Media, whose stated aim is to create and distribute purpose-driven stories, has expanded its reach by extending its business agreement with Amazon to bring its Fuse+ service to the Prime Video platform.
Launched in 2021, Fuse+ was at launch its parent company’s sixth brand, curated with “purpose-driven, binge-able shows featuring new voices and colourful stories that celebrate, motivate and elevate.” It set out to offer original series, documentaries and films that Fuse said were designed to shift positively viewers’ perspectives and unite the unique cultures that its says make up a blended America.
It now features over 500 hours of original scripted and unscripted programming, Emmy and Peabody award-winning documentaries and films that Fuse says “motivate and elevate young, culturally diverse viewers.” In 2022, Fuse+ experienced triple-digit growth in subscribers globally, building off a distribution base that includes Roku, Comcast’s Xfinity X1and OTTPlay in India.
Fuse+’s programming includes series Made from Scratch (pictured), Shine True, and Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce; and Fuse Docs such as End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock. The new offering, running on Amazon Freevee, will also see audiences able to access Fuse FAST channels Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes, and OutTV Proud.
“To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse+ to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” commented Fuse Media chairman & CEO Miguel Roggero. “We look forward to building on this already successful partnership with Amazon, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more audiences.”
“We are excited to work with Fuse Media,” added Ammon Lyle, manager of content acquisition, Prime Video. “Fuse+ has a diverse selection of content and an amazing track record of introducing audiences to new voices."
It now features over 500 hours of original scripted and unscripted programming, Emmy and Peabody award-winning documentaries and films that Fuse says “motivate and elevate young, culturally diverse viewers.” In 2022, Fuse+ experienced triple-digit growth in subscribers globally, building off a distribution base that includes Roku, Comcast’s Xfinity X1and OTTPlay in India.
Fuse+’s programming includes series Made from Scratch (pictured), Shine True, and Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce; and Fuse Docs such as End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock. The new offering, running on Amazon Freevee, will also see audiences able to access Fuse FAST channels Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes, and OutTV Proud.
“To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse+ to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” commented Fuse Media chairman & CEO Miguel Roggero. “We look forward to building on this already successful partnership with Amazon, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more audiences.”
“We are excited to work with Fuse Media,” added Ammon Lyle, manager of content acquisition, Prime Video. “Fuse+ has a diverse selection of content and an amazing track record of introducing audiences to new voices."