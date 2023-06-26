Continuing its stated mission to redefine digital media experiences for the US Latino community, Canela Media has revealed its 2023 Verano Canela programming schedule for its Canela.TV platform featuring originals and premieres.
“Canela Media continues to add content and new original productions to bring more entertainment to the Hispanic community in the US as part of our commitment to produce over 2,000 hours of original content for our audience,” said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Canela Media founder and CEO explaining the new slates. “The Verano Canela Summer programming offers something for everyone in the family.”
The programmes will run across all CanelaTV verticals: Canela Deportes, Canela Kids and Canela Music. Kicking off the curated summer slate, Canela.TV will stream a selection of Hollywood hits including dramas, action packed movies and a selection of Spanish-language dubbed premium titles for a limited time on the Canela.TV app.
Leading the new slate and launching mid-August is the most anticipated spinoff, Secretos de Las Indomables, a Canela.TV Original reality series from the creators of Secretos de Villanas. the new series is said to bring six of the biggest rule-breakers and headline-making pop culture icons: Alicia Machado, Ninel Conde, Zuleyka Rivera, Patricia Manterola, Amara “La Negra” and Yuri to embark on a trip of a lifetime.
A co-production partnership with Hemisphere Media will brings original films like Por Amor Al Money - a romantic comedy starring Cristián de la Fuente, Alejandra Espinoza, Armando Araiza, Erika de la Rosa, Guillermo Quintanilla, Maribel Fernández, and Armando Hernández – and thriller Oscuro Veneno, a starring Candela Márquez, Pedro Moreno, Eduardo Yáñez, Mauricio Mendoza, Yeniffer Behrens.
Canela Deportes will be launching on 19 July Campeonas a magazine show covering the latest news from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The hosted show will feature stories beyond events on the field focused on Latina players and the environment around the competition with on-site coverage. Also premiering on Canela Deportes is El Score, a show focused on American Sports, covering the top news and games from the NFL, NBA, MLB and top sport cultural events in America.
¡Ponle Canela!, Canela.TV’s daily entertainment news magazine, will feature a weekly summer segment showcasing shopping guides, summer activities, vacations, recipes, sun care tips and everything that viewers need to know about summer. Starting in August it will also include segments about Back-to-School, with shopping guides, tips to get back into a routine, including guest interviews, deals and the latest products.
The programmes will run across all CanelaTV verticals: Canela Deportes, Canela Kids and Canela Music. Kicking off the curated summer slate, Canela.TV will stream a selection of Hollywood hits including dramas, action packed movies and a selection of Spanish-language dubbed premium titles for a limited time on the Canela.TV app.
Leading the new slate and launching mid-August is the most anticipated spinoff, Secretos de Las Indomables, a Canela.TV Original reality series from the creators of Secretos de Villanas. the new series is said to bring six of the biggest rule-breakers and headline-making pop culture icons: Alicia Machado, Ninel Conde, Zuleyka Rivera, Patricia Manterola, Amara “La Negra” and Yuri to embark on a trip of a lifetime.
A co-production partnership with Hemisphere Media will brings original films like Por Amor Al Money - a romantic comedy starring Cristián de la Fuente, Alejandra Espinoza, Armando Araiza, Erika de la Rosa, Guillermo Quintanilla, Maribel Fernández, and Armando Hernández – and thriller Oscuro Veneno, a starring Candela Márquez, Pedro Moreno, Eduardo Yáñez, Mauricio Mendoza, Yeniffer Behrens.
Canela Deportes will be launching on 19 July Campeonas a magazine show covering the latest news from the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The hosted show will feature stories beyond events on the field focused on Latina players and the environment around the competition with on-site coverage. Also premiering on Canela Deportes is El Score, a show focused on American Sports, covering the top news and games from the NFL, NBA, MLB and top sport cultural events in America.
¡Ponle Canela!, Canela.TV’s daily entertainment news magazine, will feature a weekly summer segment showcasing shopping guides, summer activities, vacations, recipes, sun care tips and everything that viewers need to know about summer. Starting in August it will also include segments about Back-to-School, with shopping guides, tips to get back into a routine, including guest interviews, deals and the latest products.