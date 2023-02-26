Broadcast media technologies provider Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) is leading an end-to-end 5G Broadcast at proof of concept at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress where it will see a broadcast stream transmitted across the host city Barcelona, showing its value as a means of delivering media and multicasting data.
The demo is being staged at MWC 2023 in co-operation with technology partners including Qualcomm Technologies, Spinner, Cellnex, Ateme and the Academy of Broadcast and Science (ABS) in China.
5G Broadcast - a native 3GPP standard - has been recently a major topic within ITU-R to be endorsed as a new worldwide DTT standard. A universal recommendation that will ease the regulatory adoption around the globe. The new broadcasting technology will not require necessarily cellular bandwidth as it uses broadcast transmission and is capable of being received by mobile devices with no SIM. It brings broadcast and multicast capabilities with high spectral and energy efficiencies, contributing, says R&S to a future sustainable broadcasting world.
Specifically, through transmitting to smartphone form factor powered by Qualcomm Technologies, R&S will show how 5G Broadcast provides exciting new business opportunities for network operators, exclusive content providers/owners and OEMs. As well as empowering new media services like nation-wide and localised exclusive live media to mobile devices, R&S says the standard also opens up new services for “unparalleled” in-venue and in-car customer experiences.
“[5G Broadcast] has the potential to transform the way content services are delivered, without compromising existing mobile cellular communications,” noted Manfred Reitmeier, VP broadcast and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “These are key messages for the decision makers from around the globe at Mobile World Congress and, working with our valued partners, we are excited to showcase 5G Broadcast and its capabilities, ready for commercial roll-out.”
Lorenzo Casaccia, VP, technical standards and intellectual property at Qualcomm Technologies added: “We are delighted to support the Rohde & Schwarz team at Mobile World Congress 2023, to show how the delivery of digital TV content over 3GPP standardised technology can look without the need for additional chipsets. We have repeatedly proven that 5G Broadcast is here today, and we hope that as many visitors as possible will experience it first-hand.”
5G Broadcast - a native 3GPP standard - has been recently a major topic within ITU-R to be endorsed as a new worldwide DTT standard. A universal recommendation that will ease the regulatory adoption around the globe. The new broadcasting technology will not require necessarily cellular bandwidth as it uses broadcast transmission and is capable of being received by mobile devices with no SIM. It brings broadcast and multicast capabilities with high spectral and energy efficiencies, contributing, says R&S to a future sustainable broadcasting world.
Specifically, through transmitting to smartphone form factor powered by Qualcomm Technologies, R&S will show how 5G Broadcast provides exciting new business opportunities for network operators, exclusive content providers/owners and OEMs. As well as empowering new media services like nation-wide and localised exclusive live media to mobile devices, R&S says the standard also opens up new services for “unparalleled” in-venue and in-car customer experiences.
“[5G Broadcast] has the potential to transform the way content services are delivered, without compromising existing mobile cellular communications,” noted Manfred Reitmeier, VP broadcast and amplifier systems at Rohde & Schwarz. “These are key messages for the decision makers from around the globe at Mobile World Congress and, working with our valued partners, we are excited to showcase 5G Broadcast and its capabilities, ready for commercial roll-out.”
Lorenzo Casaccia, VP, technical standards and intellectual property at Qualcomm Technologies added: “We are delighted to support the Rohde & Schwarz team at Mobile World Congress 2023, to show how the delivery of digital TV content over 3GPP standardised technology can look without the need for additional chipsets. We have repeatedly proven that 5G Broadcast is here today, and we hope that as many visitors as possible will experience it first-hand.”