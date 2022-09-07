Hot on the heels of inking a deal with Meta to support new augmented and virtual reality experiences, and in a move that it says scales flagship experiences to more consumers, chip giant Qualcomm has launched Snapdragon 6 and 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms.
Fundamentally designed to provide advanced technology solutions for the mid-tier and mass-volume segments, Qualcomm makes the bold claim that Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform will provide “brilliance beyond expectation”, fuelling dynamic experiences. for commercial mobile devices that are intended to offer “impressive” performance and multi-day battery life, “making users’ favourite moments possible.” It is also said to provides illuminating capture, hard-hitting video play and intuitive AI assistance, extending users’ reach with expansive connectivity and sustained, efficient power and performance.
It integrates a triple ISP allowing for illuminating capture from three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds. Plus, users can snap up to 108 MP photos and capture video with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors—a first in the Snapdragon 6-series. Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine enabling up to 3x improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking.
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 fuels dynamic experiences with sustained power and performance. Snapdragon 6 powers HDR video at over 60+ fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for entertainment. Powered by the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, this platform enables global connectivity by supporting 3GPP Release 16 5G and 2.9 Gbps peak 5G download speeds, while Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 deliver 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E—another first in the Snapdragon 6-series.
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is also attributed with impressive performance and AI to make interactions “seamless and intuitive”. It also has advanced photography features to enable striking capture, as well as improved connectivity so that, says Qualcomm, users can share endlessly. The platform features up to 15% improved CPU and up to 10% enhanced GPU compared with the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment.
The first 6nm 4-series platform, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 boasts impressive performance and multi-day battery life. Utilizing premium camera technology, Snapdragon 4 includes a triple ISP and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction for crisp, detailed photos. Users can also capture photos up to 108MP—the best in the Snapdragon 4-series. The Qualcomm AI Engine makes on-device experiences more seamless and intuitive. Users can get support in an instant with always-on voice assistants or communicate clearly thanks to echo and background noise suppression. Snapdragon 4 use the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to deliver 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds, and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
“Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI. These new mobile platforms help our customers to deliver advanced solutions for consumers,” remarked Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies.
Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform are expected to be available in Q1 2023 and Q3 2022 respectively from companies such as Motorola. Commenting on what the launches mean for the CE manufacturer, head of strategy and chief of marketing office Francois La Flamme said: “At Motorola, we strive to deliver smarter technology to our consumers, and we are proud to have Qualcomm Technologies alongside us in this journey. As a company, we will continue to find the perfect balance between performance and affordability by utilising the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile platform in the future.”
“Based on our long-lasting collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we can’t wait to introduce our upcoming new iQOO smartphone adopting the new Snapdragon mobile platform. The iQOO Z6 Lite will be one of the firsts smartphones globally to be powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform,” added Nipun Marya, chief executive officer, iQOO India. “We look forward to bringing consumers powerful performance and enabling advanced mobile experiences globally.”
