Headlined by what it calls its most advanced range of OLED TVs taking viewing immersion and user experience to new heights, LG Electronics has introduced its range of premium TVs for the coming year.
A decade after introducing the world to the first-ever large screen OLED TV, LG says the new range is said to offer top class self-lit picture quality, image processing technologies and an enhanced webOS platform offering even more smart features and services.
In addition to realising more immersive viewing experiences, LG’s self-lit technology is said to be able to allow the company to create what it calls “unprecedented, visually-stunning” TV form factors, including the rollable LG Signature OLED R and the bendable LG OLED Flex.
Spearheading LG’s 2023 OLED line-up are the latest Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs. These upgraded, new models provide higher brightness and colour accuracy from LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6.
The latest Alpha series processor utilises LG’s AI-assisted deep learning tech for the enhanced picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro is offers improved upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology designed to detect and refine important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG’s AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speaker system.
Another significant upgrade applied to this year’s OLED evo G3 series is LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms. This is said to increase brightness by up to 70%. Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images.
LG OLED is also introducing a refreshed user experience in 2023, said to more personalised. Featuring the latest version of webOS, this year’s models present All New Home, a redesigned user interface (UI) that offers more personalisation options and more convenience.
AI Concierge, which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries and provides a selection of trending content for them to browse.
LG OLED TVs continue to support the image- and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and also support features compliant to HDMI 2.1a.
