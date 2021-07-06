Video delivery solutions provider ATEME is proclaiming that it has announced it has integrated Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio technologies into its core Titan Live solution, making it the first solution on the market to encode and deliver both experiences natively.





Thomas Burnichon, VP, innovation strategy, ATEME, added, “Our partnership with Dolby is all about innovation to ultimately improve the quality of experience for the end user – but just as importantly, this integration now makes deploying those technologies really straightforward and cost-effective.” The integration of Dolby Vision’s picture quality into Titan Live, ATEME’s software compression solution comes after the two companies worked closely together on numerous world events over recent years, such as tennis tournaments and major football matches. The combination of technologies is said to “bring entertainment to life” for viewers as regards brightness, contrast, colour and detail. Meanwhile, with Dolby Atmos, ATEME said audiences can enjoy a completely immersive listening experience through enveloping audio that will draw them closer to the story.In addition to use benefits, ATEME said its service provider customers will benefit from reduced cost and complexity of production and distribution. It adds that the integration also gives more deployment flexibility as it is compatible with the cloud. There is also support for both Dolby AC-4 and Dolby Audio delivery formats, such as Dolby Digital Plus, for maximum player interoperability when delivering Dolby Atmos content.“ATEME Titan’s integration of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and our Dolby audio codec technologies is a one-stop-shop that enables the seamless delivery of live events in Dolby,” said Jean-Christophe Morizur, senior director of pro products and solutions, Dolby Laboratories. “This will provide operators – like leading sport broadcasters or streaming providers – the ability to deliver incredible viewing experiences to their audiences leveraging Dolby and ATEME’s proven and efficient toolsets.”Thomas Burnichon, VP, innovation strategy, ATEME, added, “Our partnership with Dolby is all about innovation to ultimately improve the quality of experience for the end user – but just as importantly, this integration now makes deploying those technologies really straightforward and cost-effective.”