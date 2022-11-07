After its first series grew to see both critical and ratings success, Discovery Networks Finland has announced the commission of the second season of Ultimate Escape, the award-winning adventure reality series from Rabbit Films.
Ultimate Escape is described as an “epic” new adventure reality format in which there are 24 hours, 24 clues and 24 calls to release a celebrity from a locked container.
The programme sees the host on a mission to conquer the most extreme conditions, face the toughest challenges and solve the hardest clues in order to save the celebrity from an unknown location. The celebrity locked in the container has access to information, clues and tips that will help the host find them.
The second season will feature 8 brave new celebrities and will be filmed in diverse locations across the NATO frontier in Norway, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. The 9 x 60 mins series will be broadcast in 2023 on the Discovery+ VOD service and on Discovery Finland’s flagship linear channel TV5. The series will be hosted once again by Jukka Hildén from The Dudesons, who will have to face extreme conditions and dangerous challenges in order to successfully complete his mission.
In October 2021, the first episode of the first season of the series premiered to a 9.9 share in the adults 10-54 demo, over 200% above channel’s the slot average. The season kept up the ratings and averaged a 9.3 share in the key commercial demo (191% above average) and a 4.79 share in adults 4+ for the season, making it one of the most successful shows of autumn for the channel.
“Ultimate Escape received a fantastic reception from the international market, when we launched it at MIPCOM. We are proud to continue working with Discovery Finland to bring a new even more exciting season to the Finnish audience,” commented Jonathan Tuovinen, head of international at Rabbit Films. “We are proud to continue working with Discovery Finland to bring a new even more exciting season to the Finnish audience! And are excited to continue working with our various international partners on bringing the series to audiences around the world.”
Katja Santala, content director at Discovery Networks Finland added: “We at Discovery Finland are proud to bring the second season of Ultimate Escape to our audience. Season one was a great ratings success, and now with all the new amazing locations, challenges and A-Class stars, there is a good reason to believe that the 2nd season will be even bigger.”
