Marking the second title coming to the streaming platform as part of the strategic partnership made by Paramount with CJ ENM and Korean online streaming platform Tving, crime-thriller series Bargain is to debut on Paramount+ outside of South Korea in 2023.
Bargain is an adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning short film of the same name released in 2015 and revolves around a group of strangers who gather at a remote motel with ulterior motives – seeking to bargain. The series follows the characters after an unexpected earthquake traps them inside the building. With no one to trust, they must find a way to survive. Director Jun Woo-sung, who was part of the production team of the original short film, picked up the story and developed it into the six-part series which stars Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Jin Seon-kyu (Extreme Job).
Bargain is available in Korea on Tving now and will debut on Paramount + in 2023. The series is licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
“Bargain is an incredible example of the phenomenal creative, compelling stories coming out of Korea, and out of our strategic partnership with CJ ENM and Tving,” said Catherine Park, senior vice president, head of streaming & office Asia, Paramount. “We are confident our audiences will love this series.”
“Under the strategic partnership with Paramount, we’re very pleased to introduce high-quality content to global audiences. We plan to accelerate discovering and developing competitive content IP,” added Tving chief content officer Hyejung Hwang.
