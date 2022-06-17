As part of its multilateral global partnership with local producer CJ ENM, Paramount has expanded its streaming footprint with the launch of Paramount+ in Korea on the TVING service.
The launch is part of a strategic global partnership between Paramount Global and CJ ENM that includes content licensing and distribution across Paramount+ and TVING, as well as seven Korean original series.
Existing subscribers of the leading K-content platform able to stream Paramount+ content at no extra charge, able to access originals such as Halo, in addition to YellowJackets, Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, Mayor Of Kingstown, and 1883. These titles will all be released for the first time in Korea, exclusively on Paramount+.
Subscribers can also watch Paramount Pictures' classic already theatrically released hits, such as Mission: Impossible, Top Gun, Transformers, The Godfather and Forrest Gump; popular CBS series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS, animated favourites such as Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants and Comedy Central's South Park, as well as MTV's Young Adult series and popular Showtime titles.
The first Korean local production resulting from this partnership is Yonder, which will be premiering later in 2022 on TVING. Set in 2032, Yonder is a drama/science fiction series about a man who receives a message from his deceased wife inviting him to the mysterious space called Yonder. The space is designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain. The show raises questions about life and death and what it means to have eternal happiness as humanity faces a world altered by advancements in science and technology.
As part of the company's investment in content, Paramount is also looking at opportunities and projects for Korean adaptations of known Paramount scripted IPs, global franchises, and reality programmes.
"The launch of Paramount+ in Korea with TVING marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as we introduce our premium streaming service to Asia,” said Mark Specht, executive vice president & managing director, Central & Northern Europe and Asia, Paramount. "South Korea is a vibrant market for streaming as well as content production, music, and culture. We are very excited to partner with CJ ENM to expand our streaming business and produce great Korean content for audiences in Korea, Asia, and around the globe."
Added TVING CEO Jay Yang: "Please look forward to the well-made, various K-content that will enter the global market through the partnership of No.1 K-content platform TVING and one of the top entertainment companies, Paramount."
