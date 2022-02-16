Just as its parent company was announcing a major rebrand to Paramount and inking partnerships with leading European pay-TV firms such as Canal+, the Paramount+ streaming service has announced a slate of six international scripted original series.
The initial slate is part of the streamer’s plans to greenlight 50 new international scripted originals in 2022 and will see the direct-to-consumer service expand its pipeline of premium internationally originated content to serve all types of audiences and increase the service’s content offering. Nearly all of these international titles will be developed and produce for Paramount+ by VIS, ViacomCBS’ international studio, which has a production footprint spanning more than 20 countries and 15 languages.
The slate includes new titles and recommissions, including the following, which will premiere on Paramount+ in Latin America, Canada and Australia where the service is currently available, as well as in all markets where the service will launch in 2022.
Drama series A Gentleman in Moscow is based on the best-selling novel by Amor Towles, this tells the story of Count Rostov who, in 1922, finds himself stuck in Moscow and on the wrong side of history. The Communist Party agrees to let him live but he is never allowed to set foot outside the Metropole Hotel until the day he dies. It is co-produced by VIS and eOne.
Prequel series Sexy Beast (UK), based on the hit cult classic film of the same name, begins with Gal Dove and Don Logan just as they descend into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. At its core, this is a love story between two men -- à la Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. In association with VIS, produced by Chapter One, with showrunner Michael Caleo (The Sopranos).
Germany’s Simon Beckett’s The Chemistry of Death is thrilling, psychological crime series based on the bestselling novels following forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter. Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Sukey Venables Fisher and directed by Richard R. Clark, the series will be shot in the UK. Producing partners are Nadcon Film and Cuba Pictures, in association with VIS.
The second season of Mexican series Los Enviados (The Envoys) co this series finds priests Pedro Salinas (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and Simon Antequera (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) traveling to Spain to investigate an inexplicable miracle. While there, the priests unearth shocking secrets of the town’s history. In association with VIS, produced by Academy Award winner Juan José Campanella and his production company, 100 Bares.
Also based in Mexico, Cecilia – Season 2 (pictured) begins after a fire destroys the family bakery, Pan Dulce, and Cecilia (Mariana Treviño) and her relatives begin the process of rebuilding it. Without a business to keep the family financially afloat, they will have to find another way to make ends meet, and family relationships are more tense than ever. In association with VIS, produced by Oficina Burman, a Mediapro company.
The slate includes new titles and recommissions, including the following, which will premiere on Paramount+ in Latin America, Canada and Australia where the service is currently available, as well as in all markets where the service will launch in 2022.
Drama series A Gentleman in Moscow is based on the best-selling novel by Amor Towles, this tells the story of Count Rostov who, in 1922, finds himself stuck in Moscow and on the wrong side of history. The Communist Party agrees to let him live but he is never allowed to set foot outside the Metropole Hotel until the day he dies. It is co-produced by VIS and eOne.
Prequel series Sexy Beast (UK), based on the hit cult classic film of the same name, begins with Gal Dove and Don Logan just as they descend into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s. At its core, this is a love story between two men -- à la Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. In association with VIS, produced by Chapter One, with showrunner Michael Caleo (The Sopranos).
Germany’s Simon Beckett’s The Chemistry of Death is thrilling, psychological crime series based on the bestselling novels following forensic anthropologist Dr. David Hunter. Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Sukey Venables Fisher and directed by Richard R. Clark, the series will be shot in the UK. Producing partners are Nadcon Film and Cuba Pictures, in association with VIS.
The second season of Mexican series Los Enviados (The Envoys) co this series finds priests Pedro Salinas (Luis Gerardo Méndez) and Simon Antequera (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) traveling to Spain to investigate an inexplicable miracle. While there, the priests unearth shocking secrets of the town’s history. In association with VIS, produced by Academy Award winner Juan José Campanella and his production company, 100 Bares.
Also based in Mexico, Cecilia – Season 2 (pictured) begins after a fire destroys the family bakery, Pan Dulce, and Cecilia (Mariana Treviño) and her relatives begin the process of rebuilding it. Without a business to keep the family financially afloat, they will have to find another way to make ends meet, and family relationships are more tense than ever. In association with VIS, produced by Oficina Burman, a Mediapro company.