 Outlander season seven to return in summer 2023 | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Confirming an  end to what fans have called Droughtlander, entertainment provider Starz has released a first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Outlander which is projected to premier in mid-2023.
Starz28Dec2022
The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one  tale.

Starz recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunteras well as returning fan-favourites Caitríona Balfe, Claire Fraser; Sam Heughan, Jamie Fraser; Sophie Skelton, Brianna MacKenzie; Richard Rankin, Roger MacKenzie; John Bell, Young Ian; David Berry, Lord John Grey; Caitlin O’Ryan, Lizzie Beardsley; and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce.

Most recent in Programming