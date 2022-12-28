Confirming an end to what fans have called Droughtlander, entertainment provider Starz has released a first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Outlander which is projected to premier in mid-2023.
The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one tale.
Starz recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunteras well as returning fan-favourites Caitríona Balfe, Claire Fraser; Sam Heughan, Jamie Fraser; Sophie Skelton, Brianna MacKenzie; Richard Rankin, Roger MacKenzie; John Bell, Young Ian; David Berry, Lord John Grey; Caitlin O’Ryan, Lizzie Beardsley; and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.
Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce.
Starz recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunteras well as returning fan-favourites Caitríona Balfe, Claire Fraser; Sam Heughan, Jamie Fraser; Sophie Skelton, Brianna MacKenzie; Richard Rankin, Roger MacKenzie; John Bell, Young Ian; David Berry, Lord John Grey; Caitlin O’Ryan, Lizzie Beardsley; and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.
Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce.