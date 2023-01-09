Marking the launch of soap opera The Path in international markets, leading producer Globo has announced that it will be present in the first edition of Content Americas focusing on the audio-visual industry in Latin America and the US.
The brand will not only launch to the international market the aforementioned telenovela but also the second season of We Are Five, a Globoplay Original. With a truly diverse portfolio, Globo will as well present the telenovela Keep the Faith (pictured) and will take children’s productions to the event, like Anittinha’s Club and ‘B.B.D. - Blue Building Detectives’, besides working with scripted and unscripted formats and the hits Pantanal, A Trick of Fate and In Your Place among other works.
Designed and developed to be ready for streaming Globoplay Originals titles include the new season of We Are Five, that follows the lives of the friends Benê (Daphne Bozaski), Ellen (Heslaine Vieira), Keyla (Gabriela Medvedovski), Lica (Manoela Aliperti) and Tina (Ana Hikari) and discusses themes like social inequality, racism, sexuality and religion.
“We know the strength the Brazilian plots have in the Americas, especially with the telenovelas, because we have stories that connect with the audience and to which different types of public can relate,” commented Angela Colla, head of international business at Globo.
“It’s something we’ve achieved with the diversity in our portfolio, which also has series and content for kids. Events like Content Americas are opportunities to take our products and formats to the audio-visual market, besides keeping our relationships with old clients and start the conversations for new strategic partnerships.”
