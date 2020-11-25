Continuing its strategy of extending the reach of top-class football across the globe, and marking the first time it has taken its sports viewing experience to the out of home environment, DAZN has signed an agreement with Orange Spain to show English Premier League football in bars, cafes and restaurants in the country.
The announcement is part of the sports streaming provider’s next growth phase, which is said to involve doubling down on existing core markets such as Spain with a greater emphasis on “smart” partnership integrations and “seamless” customer experiences, making sport easier to find, quicker to access and better to watch. DAZN already has a well-established commercial premises business in markets including Germany and Italy. In the former territory, DAZN’s premium content is available to venues includes exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League and the Bundesliga. In Italy, its commercial premises offering shows exclusive Serie A and Serie B fixtures.
Orange Spain already offers the country’s two leading domestic leagues - LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank- as well as international club football from the football UEFA Champions League and Europa League. By showing the new linear channel DAZN fútbol, Orange also becomes the first operator to offer the Premier League for businesses in Spain. DAZN fútbol is available for €30 per month without a fixed term contract and will be accessible to both current and new customers of the LOVE Empresa offer and subscribers of the Orange TV Bares bundle.
The launch of a commercial premises offering in Spain was a key part of DAZN Group’s strategy said Paul Sexton-Chadwick, the company’s SVP, global commercial propositions. “As DAZN continues to roll out around the world, to extend the DAZN viewing experience to the out of home market,” he said. “By forming these partnerships and investing now, we’re creating affordable products and services that businesses can use to attract more people into their venues and bring people back to hospitality as the sector recovers.”
“Thanks to this agreement with DAZN, Orange once again stands out in the Spanish telecom market,” said Angelica Sánchez Plaza, Orange Spain SME&SoHo business director. “[It offers] added value to owners of bars and cafes, which, at such difficult time for the sector, have an even richer entertainment offer thanks to Orange, to attract customers to their establishments.”
