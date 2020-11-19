Content provider SPI International has inked a content distribution deal with German IPTV platform waipu.tv to supply seven channels from its diverse portfolio spanning genres including movies, documentaries, gaming, music and lifestyle.
The channels that feature content will be offered to subscribers of the platform in waipu.tv’s new Perfect Plus package. The channels included in the deal are: SPI’s well-curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from iconic directors; Gametoon HD, dedicated to gaming content created by gaming and eSports enthusiasts; FightBox HD offering combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Fast&FunBox HD which shows programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; DocuBox HD, delivering documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world; FashionBox providing content on fashion trends and all things style; 360 TuneBox presenting new music every week from emerging artists.
“We are excited to grow the presence of our channels in Western Europe with our new partners, waipu.tv,” remarked Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “Together with the waipu.tv team, we selected a strong range of channels from our portfolio to complement the needs of their subscribers and we believe that our channels will be great additions to waipu.tv’s content offer, and their new Perfect Plus package.”
“With the new Perfect Plus package waipu.tv offers Germany's largest TV package with more than 150 TV channels including over 45 pay-TV channels at a very competitive price. Together with the best television channels, we provide attractive video on demand content,” remarked Markus Haertenstein, executive board member of Exaring AG, the company behind waipu.tv. “Customers enjoy many convenience functions such as restart, record and pause. With the launch of the largest TV package, waipu.tv truly is the "Home of Entertainment in Germany."
