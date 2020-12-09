In the first win for the software provider at the IPTV business of South Korea’s largest telecommunications provider, KT Corporation has revealed that it has deployed a Synamedia virtualised headend for its Olleh TV IPTV service, the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific region.
Following what is described as a competitive tender, KT selected the Converged Headend solution to deliver a virtualised full stack solution for the delivery of end-to-end IPTV workflows. The ability to apply containerisation and orchestration techniques and technologies to video workflows are said to be able to transform KT’s IPTV business, making it possible to deploy and launch new formats, channels and services cost effectively in minutes rather than weeks.
Deployed on-premise in KT’s datacentre, Synamedia’s cloud-agnostic Converged Headend includes virtualised Digital Content Manager (vDCM) and Video Service Manager. The automated solution, which can also be deployed in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, features the industry’s broadest functionality in a single solution. It includes acquisition and multiplexing, encoding, transcoding, ad insertion, packaging, content protection, origin services and reliable IP transport.
